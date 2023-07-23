Applications sought for fall JSDC Internship Reimbursement Program

The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Internship Reimbursement Program is designed to increase the number of local internships and assist employers in workforce recruitment and retention. The program will contribute up to $3,500 to reimburse employers that are hiring university/college students to assist in the payroll costs. The program is open to employers in Stutsman County.

Applications are due by Aug. 30 for the fall Internship Reimbursement Program. The guidelines for the program have been updated. They are:



Employers may be eligible for up to $3,500 in reimbursement.

Employers may be eligible for half the payroll cost to be reimbursed. For example, if the projected cost for the employer is $8,000, the intern is eligible for up to $3,500. If the projected cost for the employer is $4,000, they are eligible for up to $2,000.

JSDC meets quarterly to award eligible employers.

JSDC will select eligible employers for reimbursement and specific dollar amounts will be determined for each selected at that time.

The employer and internship position must be in Stutsman County.

Employers must pay the intern a minimum of $15 per hour.

Employers must apply before the intern begins work.

The internship does not have to be for academic credit but is encouraged.

Interns must be juniors or seniors or within two years of completing their program.

Employers cannot receive reimbursement for the same intern for more than one round of funding.

To be considered, the application must be completed in full including a detailed description of the desired intern position in the company. After completion of the application, send it to i nfo@growingjamestown.com no later than Aug. 30 for the fall 2023 semester consideration. Contact the office at 701-252-6861 or email with questions.

