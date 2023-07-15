Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 25

Business

Ashley, Cleveland youth among those competing at North Dakota Junior Beef Expo

They were among those receiving awards.

JSSP Ag News
July 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association hosted more than 60 youth exhibitors and their families at the 28th annual North Dakota Junior Beef Expo June 23-24 at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot, N.D.

On Friday, exhibitors participated in a beef trivia cornhole tournament. Third-place honors went to Brady Haugen of Hannaford, N.D., and Gunner Carlson of Finley, N.D.

The cattle show began Saturday morning. Fifty-seven heifers, representing 12 breeds, one Angus cow-calf pair and 16 market animals were exhibited, followed by the junior and senior showmanship competitions.

Heifer breed champions included the following:

Champion Maine Anjou Female: Cora Schaunaman of Ashley, N.D.

Dan Donnelly of Valley City, N.D., judged the show. Donnelly is an ag lender at Bank Forward and runs a small herd of Hereford, Shorthorn, Angus and commercial cattle with his wife. Alisha.

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS

Other NDJBE highlights included the Hardest Worker Award, which was presented to the Jamie Geyer of Lisbon, N.D. Alexis Vandeberghe of Cleveland, N.D., won the NDSA Member Award and $100 cash in the drawing. All NDSA-member exhibitors were eligible.

Members of the NDJBE Planning Committee include Cord LaPlant of Binford, N.D., the show vice chairmen.

Next year’s show is scheduled for June 21-22, 2024.

For more information about the NDJBE, contact NDSA Special Projects Director Jade Koski at (701) 223-2522 or jkoski@ndstockmen.org .

