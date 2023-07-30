Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Brandt elected to North Dakota Soybean Council

Other members reelected to the board.

Ted Brandt.jpg
Ted Brandt
Contributed / ND Soybean Council
Today at 12:38 PM

FARGO — Ted Brandt of Enderlin, N.D., recently joined the North Dakota Soybean Council board. His term began on July 1.

Brandt was elected to represent soybean farmers in District 2, which includes Ransom and Sargent counties. Brandt raises soybeans, corn and wheat. He has a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University.

“I’ve always been involved in agriculture, and my father is past president of the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association,” says Brandt. “As a new NDSC director, I’m interested in learning more about what is happening in the soybean industry and helping to make good decisions to help with soy production, market development and biofuels.”

Other North Dakota residents elected include:

Milo Braaten.jpg
Milo Braaten
Contributed / ND Soybean Council

Milo Braaten, a soybean farmer from Portland, North Dakota, was reelected to represent District 8, which includes Nelson, Griggs and Steele counties. He farms with his two sons. They produce soybeans, corn, edible beans and sunflowers. Over the years, Braaten has been involved with numerous boards, including the Steele County Farm Bureau as president, the Portland Credit Union as a board member and chairman, the Finley Farmers Elevator board, the Bang Church board as president and the Enger Township Board as its current chairman. He has degrees from Moorhead Technical College and North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS

Soybean producer Adam Redmann from St. Thomas was reelected to represent soybean farmers in District 10, which includes Cavalier, Pembina and Walsh counties.

Wilton soybean farmer Jennifer Meyer was reelected to represent soybean farmers in District 12, which consists of 21 southwest North Dakota counties. Meyer is the president of the North Dakota Cooperative Director’s Association, vice president for Farmers Union Oil of Wilton, Burleigh County Farmers Union director, and active with the North Dakota Farmers Union.

North Dakota soybean farmers across the state are represented on the North Dakota Soybean Council Board, which oversees a promotion, research and marketing program funded by soybean checkoff dollars.

