Business

Central Valley Health District marks office expansion

The public health district is renting space in another building located north of its main building.

Central Valley Health Ribbon Cutting.jpg
Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Central Valley Health District at 122 2nd St. NW to celebrate an expansion of its offices. CVHD has rented a portion of the building owned by Grainline Investments LLC to expand its office space. The public health district focuses on community health, family planning, immunization and environmental causes. For more information, call Kara Falk at 701-252-8130 or visit centralvalleyhealth.org. For more information on ribbon cuttings, contact Emily Bivens by emailing director@jamestownchamber.com or call the chamber at 701-252-4830.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
Today at 12:12 PM
