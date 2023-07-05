Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CHI Mercy Hospital recognized for commitment to quality care for heart attacks

The hospital received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Silver Plus recognition.

JSSP Bus News
July 05, 2023 at 11:24 AM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — CHI Mercy Hospital has received American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Silver Plus recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.

Each year, about 285,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.

Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time-sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.

Recognition as a Mission: Lifeline Referring Center is designed to showcase hospitals of every size on the front lines of care that do not have 24/7 cardiac catheterization lab availability but work in collaboration with emergency medical services to ensure patients receive guideline-directed STEMI care.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS

The award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to getting patients the most up-to-date research-based care for STEMI as outlined by the American Heart Association.

“CHI Mercy Hospital- Valley City is dedicated to improving the quality of heart care, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps us achieve that goal,” said Ryan Fowler, hospital president. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

