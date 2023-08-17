Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Comfort named Business of the Month in Jamestown

Jamestown Area Chamber groups recognize businesses.

Comfort - Business of the Month.jpg
The Chamber Young Professionals of Jamestown and the Chamber Ambassadors recently recognized Comfort as the August Business of the Month Award recipient for its outstanding customer service and continued commitment to the community. Comfort is located at 208 1st St. W and can be reached at (701) 492-9393. The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce honors businesses that provide superior customer service, exhibit community spirit, and provide a positive economic impact to the community. This award provides recognition throughout the month with a plaque and a recognition banner for the month. Nomination forms are available at the chamber office and online at www.jamestownchamber.com. Call 701-252-4830 for more information.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
Today at 3:05 PM
What To Read Next
Jessica Castleberry
South Dakota
Sen. Castleberry resigns, agrees to pay back almost $500K in COVID relief funds
2h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
Central Valley Health Ribbon Cutting.jpg
Business
Central Valley Health District marks office expansion
3h ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Jamestown Walmart announces completion of remodeling project
3h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
jhs girls golf sorlie 081523.jpg
Prep
Blue Jays Roundup: East dominates East-West Classic, Jays place 14th
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Republican U.S presidential candidates campaign at Iowa State Fair in Des Moines
North Dakota
Gov. Burgum says Summit carbon pipeline will get approval in ND; Iowa hearings set to begin
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Conlon.jpeg
Members Only
Sports
Katie St. Lawrence continuing running career in motherhood
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13