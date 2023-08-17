Comfort named Business of the Month in Jamestown

The Chamber Young Professionals of Jamestown and the Chamber Ambassadors recently recognized Comfort as the August Business of the Month Award recipient for its outstanding customer service and continued commitment to the community. Comfort is located at 208 1st St. W and can be reached at (701) 492-9393. The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce honors businesses that provide superior customer service, exhibit community spirit, and provide a positive economic impact to the community. This award provides recognition throughout the month with a plaque and a recognition banner for the month. Nomination forms are available at the chamber office and online at www.jamestownchamber.com. Call 701-252-4830 for more information.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce