Cotton named JRMC Legend

Jamestown Regional Medical Center recently announced Joey Cotton as its most recent Legend Award recipient.

Cotton is a Plant Operations Tech II.

“Joey is a deserving Legend recipient,” said Mike Delfs, JRMC president and CEO. “Plant team members ensure all patients, visitors and staff are safe and comfortable in the hospital environment. Joey does all this and more.”

The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. Legends are employees who live JRMC’s mission to exceed expectations and be THE difference in the lives of those they serve.

“Joey Cotton is a consistent legend. Just recently, Marketing asked him to help audit the building for an upcoming sign installation,” according to his nomination letter. “He agreed — responding promptly, pleasantly and with precision. In addition, at the winter employee celebration called Golden Gala, Joey spent what was supposed to be a fun and relaxing event tearing down speakers, the podium, decorations, etc., and returning it all to JRMC. He and his wife, Mel, didn’t have to spend their special evening doing this, yet they did anyway. In addition, Joey and Mel have spent the Fourth of July, Black Friday and precious summer Saturdays at work, setting up and tearing down for the JRMC parades. They are the first to arrive and last to leave.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other examples of how Joey is the difference include:



Above and beyond: If he sees a display or tables that need to be set up or tucked away, he’ll help without complaint.

Eye for accuracy: Whether he is measuring for an installation project or cleaning corners of the building, Joey measures to the 1/16th of an inch and cleans every cranny. He does this without being asked.

“Even though he doesn’t work at the bedside, Joey helps JRMC deliver award-winning care,” said Casey Aldinger, plant manager. “He is an example for us to emulate.”

Throughout his five years with JRMC, Cotton has consistently exceeded expectations. In addition to events, he also supports and promotes JRMC on his personal social media accounts.

“Joey is one of the Top Fans on the JRMC Facebook page. He likes and shares our content, ensuring more people see the great faces of JRMC’s legendary care,” according to the nomination letter.

Chief Financial Officer Bev Fiferlick said Joey’s love for JRMC is clear.

“You are truly deserving of this award,” she said.

Local legends

A legend commits every day — without concern for recognition — to being irreplaceable.

Each month, JRMC employees cast nominations for the next Legend Award winner. Once nominations are in, JRMC’s 350 employees vote on their favorite nominees and their stories.

The Legend Award inspires, motivates and captures the moments that define JRMC. The goal is to help employees and volunteers connect to the sense of purpose that brought them to the organization. This award is for employees who go above and beyond to benefit their patients and colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legend Award first began in 2012. Since then, employees have named more than 40 individuals as Legends and nominated nearly 150 people.