Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center sets open house for Jamestown satellite office

Jamestown — Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) will host an open house for the public at its new location in Jamestown from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. The new satellite office is located at 2205 Cottage Lane.

A tour of the new space and light refreshments will be available.

The mission of the DCAC is to provide a safe, family-friendly environment that promotes hope, health and healing to traumatized children and their families. Through a partnership of local and state agencies such as law enforcement, child protective services, prosecutors’ offices, advocates, mental health and medical professionals, CACs help ensure that when children disclose abuse, they are not revictimized by the very systems designed to protect them. CACs help coordinate care and investigation from first report to conviction and beyond while keeping the child at the center of everything the team does.

The DCAC’s main office is located in Bismarck, with an additional satellite in Dickinson and outreach offices in McKenzie County and Standing Rock. In 2022, the DCAC served more than 600 children. DCAC offers services such as forensic interviews, advocacy, medical evaluations, mental health therapy, and prevention and education.