Dollar General in Jamestown provides new option for customers

JAMESTOWN — Dollar General in Jamestown is now open and will provide area residents with an "affordable and convenient store location" for household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others, the company announced in a news release.

Dollar General is located at 424 4th Ave. NE in Jamestown and is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The store in Jamestown includes the Dollar General’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection, the company said.

The new store also features an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables and more. The produce offered is among the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Jamestown store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of the Jamestown location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Co., the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2023 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.

Dollar General strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, Simonsen said. With the addition of the Jamestown store, schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store will have an opportunity to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com .

The Dollar General is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store, Simonsen said. He said the company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits.