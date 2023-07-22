ECO Sanitation providing service to surrounding areas of Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — ECO Sanitation is serving areas outside of Jamestown city limits and intends to provide quality customer service, according to Lance Selzler, co-owner of the business.

“We intend on being on time with our routes and fulfilling the obligation and getting timely billing statements to make sure that the customer understands that we are here to stay,” said Brad Balerud, co-owner of ECO Sanitation. “We understand that in order to be successful we have to provide excellent service.”

On windy days, ECO Sanitation employees will empty the carts at residences and walk them back to residents’ houses so the wind does not blow them over or down the street, Selzler said. He also said ECO Sanitation plans on updating all garbage containers at businesses or residences and keeping them in better shape.

ECO Sanitation plans on purchasing Central Dakota Sanitation, a garbage collection service in Jamestown. Balerud told the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors on Monday, July 17, that ECO Sanitation is in the “due diligence period” of purchasing Central Dakota Sanitation. The due diligence period allows a business to look at a company’s legal, financial and operational information before committing to a final purchase.

“We were contacted that (Central Dakota Sanitation) was for sale,” Balerud said. “We entertained the idea. We thought it would be exciting to cover this market. I think there is a need over here. We want to invest in Jamestown. We believe there is going to be some growth over here.”

ECO Sanitation was started in the Bismarck-Mandan area in 2021, according to its website.

Selzler said ECO Sanitation took over Central Dakota Sanitation's routes on July 1.

ECO Sanitation is providing service in the surrounding areas of Jamestown that includes Carrington, Edgeley, Ellendale and Valley City. ECO Sanitation also provides service to Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln, Wilton, New Salem, Steele and Sterling, according to its website.

“We are all rural residential and anything in the rural area that is commercial, we service that area,” Selzler said.

ECO Sanitation provides residential and commercial service and dumpster rentals.

Selzler said 2-, 4-, 6- or 8-cubic-yard dumpsters are available. He said for residential, the company can provide a 1.5- or 2-cubic-yard dumpster. Roll-off containers, which are construction dumpsters, can be provided for residences or commercial businesses.

He said pricing depends on the size of container and location.

He said ECO Sanitation will pick up roll-off containers on Saturdays.

“If you are doing a remodel, we will provide service on Saturday for those pickups,” he said.

The company will have four trucks for routes in the surrounding Jamestown area and another to pick up roll-off containers.

Currently, the company has two employees for the surrounding Jamestown area and will hopefully add another, Selzler said. He said ECO Sanitation will have nine total employees throughout the entire company once it is fully staffed.

ECO Sanitation has a wide range of options for scheduling garbage pickup, Selzler said.

“We can go once a week, every other week, once a month,” he said. “There are some of those customers that just want us once a month. We basically customize it for the customer.”

The company has a calendar available on its website that shows any holidays or if the trucks are running behind schedule.

“If we are running a day behind due to weather, holidays, things like that, that’s one way for people to go on and find out what’s going on with their route,” Selzler said. “Our Facebook page is also a very good information tool for them to use.”

If a scheduled pickup falls on a holiday, the company will run its normal schedule up to the day. Then garbage pickup for the remainder of the week will be one day later.

Selzler said any typical household garbage is acceptable. He said anything that is hazardous or flammable, batteries, oils, tires and grass clippings won’t be accepted.

For more information or to sign up for ECO Sanitation’s services, call (701) 595-5555 or visit eco-nd.com .