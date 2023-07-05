Estate of couple's lifetime of collecting going up for auction in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Anyone in need of an 1884 dog-powered treadmill designed to power a cream separator can bid on one this weekend here in Jamestown.

The estate of George and Lorraine Williams goes under the auction hammer at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

Lorraine died in February 2023 and George in September 2019. Both were 89 when they passed away.

“July 8 will be tools and antiques,” said Lonnie Reuer, auctioneer for Reuer Auctions. “July 9 will be pottery and vintage furniture.”

Reuer estimated the total number of tools at nearly 20,000 items.

It comes from a 60-year passion for collecting, according to Jay Williams, George and Lorraine’s son.

“I was little when we started going to sales and bringing stuff home,” Jay said. “We’d come home with a pickup load most of the time.”

In the beginning, the collection had a narrow focus.

“He started collecting hammerheads,” Jay said. “That expanded to tools of all kinds.”

Not all of the items required a major investment.

“When we went to auction sales, nobody wanted old tools,” Jay said. “We’d get a bushel basket for next to nothing.”

Tools were not the only collectible for long. The passion soon expanded into furniture and North Dakota collectibles, including pottery and other ornamental items.

One item started with a practical idea but then turned into a collection.

The idea was to build a picnic table for Lorraine from an old wire spool with all of the seats around it made from old cast-iron farm implement seats.

“As he bought seats, they were all from different brands with different designs,” Jay said. “He ended up with hundreds of them and the picnic table never got built.”

Lorraine also collected furniture including the multiple cabinets that were used to display the items in their living room.

Jay said the collection of Rosemeade pottery, produced at Wahpeton, North Dakota, beginning in 1940, was so extensive that publishers photographed the Williamses’ collection for a collectors book on the subject.

The Williamses’ collection also includes many examples of advertising pieces produced for businesses in the state. One example is small toothpick holders shaped like grain elevators. These were then labeled with the name of the elevator and distributed to customers as promotional items.

“There must be 50 of those,” Jay said.

Collecting antiques came a close second to the work on the farm at rural Cleveland, he said.

“They’d work like heck to get the crop in and then take two weeks off,” Jay said. “They’d go traveling looking for things that were different.”

Jay said in recent years, his father’s collecting passion had turned to coins that could be purchased online, eliminating the need to travel as he faced health issues.

And sometimes, collectors and experts came to the Williamses.

“‘The ‘Antique(s) Roadshow’ came out,” he said. “They told them to just show three items of the Rosemeade so they wouldn’t get robbed.”

Reuer said he expects the two-day auction to be well attended.

“We are getting calls from Minneapolis,” he said. “There will be a lot of people coming from a lot of states.”

Those folks will be bidding on a wide variety of items gathered in nearly 60 years of traveling and collecting by George and Lorraine Williams.

“They just loved the thrill of finding different stuff,” Jay said.