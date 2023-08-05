Executive officers reelected to North Dakota Soybean Council

FARGO — Executive board officers were elected during the North Dakota Soybean Council board meeting on June 21. They are all from North Dakota.

Chris Brossart of Wolford was reelected chairman of the board. Brossart represents soybean farmers in District 11, which consists of 13 northwest North Dakota counties. He grows soybeans, spring wheat, barley, corn and canola with his wife and parents on a third-generation family farm in Pierce County.

The board reelected Rob Rose of Wimbledon as vice chairman. Rose represents soybean producers in Barnes County. He farms with his wife, Dawn, and they produce soybeans, corn, wheat, barley and pinto beans on a fifth-generation centennial farm. He is a member of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association and has an agricultural economics degree from North Dakota State University. Rose represents NDSC at Clean Fuel Alliance America meetings. Also, on behalf of NDSC, Rose sits on the Northern Soy Marketing board.

Mike Schlosser of Edgeley was reelected as secretary. Schlosser represents soybean farmers in District 3, LaMoure and Dickey counties. Along with his father, Schlosser grows soybeans, corn and wheat. He graduated from NDSU with a bachelor’s degree in plant protection as well as crop and weed sciences. He is active with the North Dakota Farmers Union and is a member of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association. Schlosser currently sits on the North Central Soybean Research Program board on behalf of NDSC.

Page soybean producer Jim Thompson was reelected as treasurer. He represents soybean producers in Cass County. Thompson farms with his wife, Jennifer. He serves as the chairman of Rich Township and the president of the Cass County Township Officers Association.

North Dakota soybean farmers across the state are represented on the North Dakota Soybean Council Board, which oversees a promotion, research and marketing program funded by soybean checkoff dollars.

