Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

First Community Credit Union hires Mittleider

She will work at the Jamestown Main Branch.

Caitlin Mittleider.jpg
Caitlin Mittleider
Contributed / First Community Credit Union
Today at 7:26 AM

First Community Credit Union recently hired Caitlin Mittleider as a member service representative. She will be working at the Jamestown Main Branch at 111 9th St SW.

The main goal for member service representatives is to give First Community Credit Union members the best service possible. This includes being knowledgeable about all of its products and services and being friendly and efficient during every transaction.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS

Mittleider, originally from Tappen, N.D., is new to finance but has past customer service experience.

What To Read Next
2482521+Turtle-Mountain-flag.jpg
Business
Turtle Mountain Reservation region in north-central North Dakota foresees economic growth
2d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
JSSP Bus News
Business
Jamestown Regional Entrepreneur Center holding virtual workshops
5d ago
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
Shop Local Chamber Items.jpg
Business
Jamestown chamber's programs help keep money spent in community
5d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
lynnanderson
Minnesota
'Big family reunion:' Homeowner turns yard into WE Fest campground for hundreds of concertgoers
9h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
gehrig
Moorhead
Police: Mom drove Moorhead arson suspect back to scene
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Buffalo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Explore North Dakota's majestic Badlands for free
1d ago
 · 
By  Josiah C. Cuellar
Ozzy Ox Connie Krapp.jpg
Community
Jamestown resident authors series of children's rhyming books
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova