First Community Credit Union hires Mittleider

First Community Credit Union recently hired Caitlin Mittleider as a member service representative. She will be working at the Jamestown Main Branch at 111 9th St SW.

The main goal for member service representatives is to give First Community Credit Union members the best service possible. This includes being knowledgeable about all of its products and services and being friendly and efficient during every transaction.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS







Mittleider, originally from Tappen, N.D., is new to finance but has past customer service experience.