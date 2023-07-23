Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Hugo’s Family Marketplace launches MDA Make Your Move campaign

The campaign is to raise funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases

JSSP Bus News
July 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM

Twelve Hugo’s Family Marketplace locations in Minnesota and North Dakota including Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Crookston, Thief River Falls, Fosston, Grafton, Jamestown and Park Rapids are raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Make Your Move retail program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Starting July 22 to Aug. 4, Hugo’s Family Marketplace customers can add MDA pinups to their purchase at check out for a $1 or $5 donation.

MORE EVENTS

The MDA Make Your Move Retail Program benefits the mission to fund groundbreaking research including multidisciplinary care at the MDA Care Center at Sanford Coordinated Treatment Center of North Dakota and Essentia Health of Minnesota. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible at no cost to their families.

Funds also benefit MDA’s advocacy efforts to provide access to health care, travel, education, and inclusive environments for the disability community.

“Every MDA Make Your Move donation is a symbol of how we are making our move to improve lives of children and adults with neuromuscular diseases. MDA’s investment in research is an important step in the creation of treatments,” said Kristi Magnuson Nelson, Hugo’s president/CEO. “Thanks to the generosity of Hugo’s Family Marketplace customers, we can help MDA fund scientific and clinical researchers to find lifesaving treatment, care, and support programs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact Cindy Clark, account manager, at 989-413-3878 or clark@mdausa.org.

What To Read Next
JSSP Bus News
Business
Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown
1d ago
Oakes field day.jpg
Business
NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Applications sought for fall JSDC Internship Reimbursement Program
2d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media