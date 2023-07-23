Hugo’s Family Marketplace launches MDA Make Your Move campaign

Twelve Hugo’s Family Marketplace locations in Minnesota and North Dakota including Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Crookston, Thief River Falls, Fosston, Grafton, Jamestown and Park Rapids are raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Make Your Move retail program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Starting July 22 to Aug. 4, Hugo’s Family Marketplace customers can add MDA pinups to their purchase at check out for a $1 or $5 donation.

The MDA Make Your Move Retail Program benefits the mission to fund groundbreaking research including multidisciplinary care at the MDA Care Center at Sanford Coordinated Treatment Center of North Dakota and Essentia Health of Minnesota. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible at no cost to their families.

Funds also benefit MDA’s advocacy efforts to provide access to health care, travel, education, and inclusive environments for the disability community.

“Every MDA Make Your Move donation is a symbol of how we are making our move to improve lives of children and adults with neuromuscular diseases. MDA’s investment in research is an important step in the creation of treatments,” said Kristi Magnuson Nelson, Hugo’s president/CEO. “Thanks to the generosity of Hugo’s Family Marketplace customers, we can help MDA fund scientific and clinical researchers to find lifesaving treatment, care, and support programs.”

For more information, contact Cindy Clark, account manager, at 989-413-3878 or clark@mdausa.org.