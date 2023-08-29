6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

I-BAND and R-CALF USA to hold meetings in Ashley, Hebron

The status of the cattle industry will be addressed.

JSSP Ag News
Today at 4:35 PM

The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND) is sponsoring informational meetings in North Dakota in Ashley and Hebron.

The meeting in Ashley will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Ashley Legion Hall, 604 W Main St. The meeting in Hebron will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Hebron Community Center, 600 Washington Ave. R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard will also speak at the meetings. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. (CDT) with a free beef meal. RSVPs are appreciated by calling Kari Goldade at (701) 214-0639 or emailing  independent.beef.assoc.nd@gmail.com . RSVPs are not required.

At 7 p.m. (CDT), both evenings, I-BAND and Bullard will address the current state of the cattle industry, and what can and must be done to restore and maintain a viable and profitable cattle industry sector in the U.S. that supports independent ranchers. The events are open to all who are interested in the future of the cattle industry, including ranchers, farmers, business owners, bankers, elected officials and others.

