Business

Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce moving to tiered membership model

The change will take place on Jan. 1, 2024.

JSSP Bus News
Today at 1:14 PM

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce board and staff announced the organization is changing its membership structure from a fair share membership model to a tiered membership model, set to launch on Jan. 1, 2024.

This shift is part of the chamber's commitment to better serve the diverse needs of current and future members, giving them the tools to better utilize their membership benefits, said Emily Bivens, executive director.

Since its inception in 1930, the chamber has operated under the fair share dues model, where businesses invested in the organization based on the number of employees they had. However, the business landscape has evolved significantly, Bivens said, and a one-size-fits-all membership no longer aligns with the distinct requirements of the membership base.

"Our decision to transition to a tiered membership model reflects our dedication to delivering the
highest possible value to our current and future members of the chamber,” Bivens said. “We understand that each business, regardless of size or industry, has unique needs and aspirations. This exciting change empowers our members to choose a membership level that aligns precisely with their goals."

According to the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, more than half of chambers of commerce nationwide have already embraced this approach.

The tiered membership model introduces six tiers of membership packages, each designed to build upon the benefits members already receive while adding more tangible value as they ascend the tiers.

"Importantly, we've kept affordability at the forefront of our considerations, ensuring that all future and current businesses, regardless of size, can access the benefits of a chamber membership," Bivens said.

Bivens noted that the chamber is approaching its 94th year in 2024.

"The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce is more dedicated than ever to assisting, supporting, and promoting local businesses," she said. "We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our members, and we look forward to embarking on this exciting journey together."

For more information, visit https://www.jamestownchamber.com/ or call 701-252-4830.

