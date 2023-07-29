Jamestown chamber's programs help keep money spent in community

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Bucks and the Loyal to Local Holiday Passport Program help ensure the money spent at local businesses is kept in the community, according to Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce.

“What I like about these programs, we are able to track how many gift certificates we’ve written, how many have been redeemed and how many are still out there waiting to be redeemed,” Bivens said.

The chamber tries to promote its member businesses, and the two programs are beneficial to them, she said.

“They feel it’s very important to give back to the community and the community gives back to you,” she said. “Shopping local means more money for community things.”

Supporting the local businesses helps fund multiple things in the city of Jamestown, Bivens said. She also said shopping locally could support a neighbor who works at one of those businesses or the business in turn might support a nonprofit organization or a community little league team.

Chamber Bucks

Chamber Bucks are gift certificates that look like checks and are available year-round. They are accepted at all of the chamber member businesses.

“Almost 350 area businesses accept these,” Bivens said.

The Chamber Bucks can be used for services outside of typical local shopping such as purchasing groceries or clothes. Bivens said Chamber Bucks can be used at your local dentist or for oil changes.

The Chamber Bucks never expire, she said. Businesses accept Chamber Bucks similar to a check.

“If you do find an old one (Chamber Bucks/gift certificate) … you can always bring them into our office and we will issue a new one to you,” Bivens said.

Bivens encourages people to get Chamber Bucks in smaller denominations. She said the most common denominations are $20 or $25. She also said to call ahead if a large amount of Chamber Bucks is wanted.

“They are very popular during the holidays but are available all year round,” she said. “I know a lot of businesses give them out as employee gifts.”

To get Chamber Bucks, individuals can contact the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce at (701) 252-4830.

Loyal to Local Holiday Passport

The chamber’s Loyal to Local Holiday Passport Program which helps track local spending during the holiday season will also return. The program kicks off on Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 25, and runs through the beginning of January.

Bivens said the chamber tracked $130,000 in local spending during the last holiday season. She said for every $100 that is spent in Jamestown, $67 stays in the local community.

She said the chamber is always looking for more businesses to participate in the Loyal to Local Holiday Passport Program. The chamber starts recruiting businesses in October to participate in the program.

She said any business — chamber member or nonmember — can participate in the passport program for a small fee. She said the fees are different for members or nonmembers to participate in the program.

The program also helps small businesses even with just brand awareness, Bivens said. For example, people who pick up a book might not realize there is a small boutique in Jamestown.

“That tells me that the program is working and we are doing a good job for those members that maybe don’t have a huge marketing budget that these bigger stores have,” she said.

The chamber’s goal is to help get businesses’ names out to people and get customers through their doors to spend money locally.

To participate, take a booklet to a participating business and get a stamp for purchases made up to $50. To have a completed booklet, $250 needs to be stamped, so people will have to visit at least five area businesses, Bivens said. They can visit more but a minimum of five businesses will need to be visited to return the booklet.

Once a booklet is complete, it can be brought to the chamber office or Zimmerman's Furniture for a chance to win a prize.

Those returning the booklet should make sure they’ve filled out the page with their contact information in order to be contacted if they win a prize.