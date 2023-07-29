Jamestown Regional Entrepreneur Center holding virtual workshops

JAMESTOWN — Free virtual workshops that can help entrepreneurs and business owners in North Dakota are planned by the Jamestown Regional Entrepreneur Center during the next few months.

Katherine Roth, executive director of JREC, said workshops will offer entrepreneurs speaking on their journey and information on state grant programs that can help others.

“Other types of virtual workshops are on topics such as e-commerce and we are hosting a three-day series on e-commerce and how to utilize that in growing a business,” Roth said. “We also discuss topics that are very fundamental, that have historically … trended fundamental like legal considerations for business, human resource benefits for small businesses, writing a business plan.”

Roth said JREC is introducing newer independent consultants to small business owners in the area with its workshops. Not only do the consultants give workshop attendees insights on topics but they are also being connected to a service provider who can assist them if they need additional support, she said.

“These are business owners that have utilized programming through the state and resources such as through the JREC and SBDC (Small Business Development Center) networks,” Roth said.

The free educational opportunities are sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Roth said. She added that JREC also takes requests for programming “so if ... a small business owner is finding that they need additional assistance, we are more than happy to identify a trainer (virtual workshop) to support their ongoing learning needs.”

JREC has been providing assistance since August 2017, Roth said, working with a variety of business types and industries.

“... there’s resources to support any stage of development,” she said, whether in the community or at the state and federal level. “And that is also for even well-established businesses.”

JREC also collaborates closely with the North Dakota Small Business Development Center Network and North Dakota Women’s Business Center, she said.

All the workshops offered by JREC are free.

“We do send a recording if they’re not able to make the time of the presentation as long as they’ve registered, we have their information to provide that resource,” she said.

Typical attendees for JREC workshops are from North Dakota although larger events such as the Women’s Business Conference draw them from out of state as well, Roth said.

“But for the most part, the workshops are attended by entrepreneurs in a variety of different phases, whether they’re representing existing business owners or they’re looking to start a business and they’re just gathering information on how to facilitate that start-up,” she said.

For more information, visit jrecenter.com or follow JREC on Facebook. The landing page on the website has JREC’s calendar of events, where people can register for workshops.

Upcoming JREC virtual workshops

Cost: free

Register/more information: jreccenter.com

Aug. 2: 10-11 a.m., “Entrepreneurial Journey Discussion with Ciara Stokeland.” Stokeland will speak on how she started her businesses in online wholesale distribution and coaching.

Aug. 8: 11 a.m.-noon, “Entrepreneurial Journey Discussion with Katherine Pendergast of Kats Socks.” Discussion of starting a business writing books with Pendergast, owner of Kats Socks. Pendergast is an award-winning and No. 1 best-selling author.

Aug. 29: 11 a.m.-noon, Day 1 e-commerce, “Excellence: Unlocking Revenue Streams and Reach.,” Training that provides e-commerce businesses with the strategies and tools to increase revenue and expand their reach.

Aug. 30: 11 a.m.-noon, Day 2 e-commerce, “Thriving at Remote E-Commerce: Nail It Before You Scale It.” Practical tips and strategies to create a successful E-Commerce business from home.

Aug. 31: Day 3 e-commerce, 11 a.m.-noon, “If You’re not Measuring You’re Not Marketing – Metrics That Matter.” Learn about key metrics that matter in marketing and how to use them to optimize campaigns. B

Sept. 13: “Entrepreneurial Journey Discussion with Shawn Brennan of Epitaph Innovations,” 9-10 a.m. Discussion of starting an e-commerce business and participation in the North Dakota Department of Commerce’s Innovate ND program.

Sept. 28: “Intellectual Property Basics for Businesses,” 1:10-2 p.m. Tom Kading and team at Fargo Patent & Business Law discuss the basics of entities, how intellectual property is used and examples of how businesses have protected and used intellectual property

Oct. 4: "Canva Tutorial" with Morgan Palmer of Muse Design & Photography, 9-10 a.m. Canva tutorial from start to finish with an eye for brand marketing and social media.

Oct. 4: “Human Resource Benefits for Small Businesses,” noon-12:45 p.m. Stroh and Associates will share insights.

