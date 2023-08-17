Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Jamestown Walmart announces completion of remodeling project

The business recently held a ribbon-cutting event.

JSSP Bus News
Today at 12:10 PM

JAMESTOWN — The remodel at the Walmart Supercenter in Jamestown at 921 25th St. SW is now complete, company officials announced. The store marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebration with customers and community leaders, and a community-inspired mural unveiling.

“Updating our store allows us to improve our business standards and provide a refreshed look for our North Dakota customers,” said Tom Curtis, Jamestown Walmart store manager. “Our focus is to continue expanding our online grocery services and digital capabilities to best serve our community.”

The Supercenter’s new mural is a piece that reflects the diversity and local cultures of Jamestown and is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, the largest public-facing art installation celebrating communities across America. Walmart’s Community Mural Program is an important part of each store transformation and furthers Walmart’s commitment to the local community, company officials said.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS

Several department transformations were made to help customers save time and provide a better shopping experience, including:

  • Moving online grocery pickup to a more convenient location 
  • New Grab & Go section in the grocery area for quick meal and drink options for customers  
  • Front-end transformation with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and staffed registers for customer convenience 
  • Added a new dollar shop at the store entrance with seasonally relevant products 
  • Modernized, remodeled bathrooms.  

The Jamestown Supercenter continues to offer Walmart's pickup option, which allows people to shop online and collect groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. Walmart grocery pickup is free of charge. Customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well.  
Walmart also offers delivery service.

