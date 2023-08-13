Jamestown Walmart celebrates remodeling project

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Walmart to celebrate its $6.5 million remodeling project.

The Jamestown Walmart added more than 8,000 square feet for its new online grocery shopping experience. The store also made donations to several area organizations in celebration of their finished project. These included the Jamestown Police Department, Jamestown Rural Fire Department, The Art Center, Prairie Paws, Community Action Region VI and Safe Shelter.

Jamestown Walmart was also just one of 12 stores nationwide to make a $25,000 donation, which was given to the Anne Carlsen Center to purchase a van for transportation.

For questions about the store or remodel, contact store manager Tom Curtis at 701-252-6778.

For more information on ribbon cuttings, contact Emily Bivens at director@jamestownchamber.com or call the chamber at 701-252-4830.