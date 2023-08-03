Larson accepts sales manager position at Peterson Farms Seed

Peterson Farms Seed, headquartered near Prosper, North Dakota, announced that Natalie Larson has accepted a new position as a regional sales manager. She will focus on the company’s identity-preserved, closed-loop product portfolio, including soybeans, peas and wheat.

Larson has spent nearly two decades in ag commodity origination and IP business and has extensive training in risk management, carbon, seed treatments and IP contracting. She has worked with growers in six states, including her home state of North Dakota, where she grew up on a farm and ranch in Juanita. Larson also farms and ranches and raises AQHA Performance Horses in Grace City, North Dakota.