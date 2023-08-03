Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Larson accepts sales manager position at Peterson Farms Seed

Natalie Larson also has a farm and ranch near Grace City, North Dakota.

Natalie Larson 23.jpg
Natalie Larson
Contributed / Peterson Farms Seed
Today at 10:46 AM

Peterson Farms Seed, headquartered near Prosper, North Dakota, announced that Natalie Larson has accepted a new position as a regional sales manager. She will focus on the company’s identity-preserved, closed-loop product portfolio, including soybeans, peas and wheat.  

Larson has spent nearly two decades in ag commodity origination and IP business and has extensive training in risk management, carbon, seed treatments and IP contracting. She has worked with growers in six states, including her home state of North Dakota, where she grew up on a farm and ranch in Juanita. Larson also farms and ranches and raises AQHA Performance Horses in Grace City, North Dakota.

