NDSU Agronomy Seed Farm annual field tour set for July 17

Wheat, soybeans, crop diseases and pests and weed management are among the topics for the annual field tour set for July 17 at the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Agronomy Seed Farm, located one mile west and one mile south of Casselton, North Dakota.

The tour starts at 5 p.m. in the farm shop.

NDSU research and Extension specialists will be on hand to discuss current crop issues and answer questions from producers and other visitors, says Brian Otteson, Agronomy Seed Farm director.

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS







Tour topics and speakers include:



Update on North Dakota winter wheat varieties, small grain crop production across the state and work being done on Fusarium Head Blight resistance in durum at NDSU – Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist in small grains and corn

Soybean variety discussion and update on current NDSU soybean research – Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder

Insect pest update – Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist and Pat Beauzay, NDSU research specialist

Hard red spring wheat update – Andrew Green, NDSU hard red spring wheat breeder

Update on current small-grain diseases and corn disease research – Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension small-grains plant pathologist

Update on economically important diseases in soybeans – Sam Markell, NDSU Extension plant pathologist

Weed control update – Joseph Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist and Kirk Howatt, NDSU weed scientist

Discussion on IoT (internet of things) and uses in farming operations – Leon Schumacher, NDSU Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering department chair

Update on North Dakota Crop Improvement and Seed Association (NDCISA) varieties – Chad Anderson, NDCISA executive director

Following the field tour, a meal will be served by NDSU’s Carnivore Catering.

For more information, visit the Agronomy Seed Farm’s event page at ndsu.ag/ASFfieldday .