Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

NDSU Agronomy Seed Farm annual field tour set for July 17

NDSU research and Extension specialists will be on hand to discuss current crop issues.

Agronomy field tour 23.jpg
Wheat, soybeans, crop diseases and pests, and weed management are among the topics for the annual field tour set for July 17 at the NDSU Agronomy Seed Farm.
Contributed / NDSU
July 08, 2023 at 5:07 AM

Wheat, soybeans, crop diseases and pests and weed management are among the topics for the annual field tour set for July 17 at the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Agronomy Seed Farm, located one mile west and one mile south of Casselton, North Dakota.

The tour starts at 5 p.m. in the farm shop.

NDSU research and Extension specialists will be on hand to discuss current crop issues and answer questions from producers and other visitors, says Brian Otteson, Agronomy Seed Farm director.

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS

Tour topics and speakers include:

  • Update on North Dakota winter wheat varieties, small grain crop production across the state and work being done on Fusarium Head Blight resistance in durum at NDSU – Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist in small grains and corn
  • Soybean variety discussion and update on current NDSU soybean research – Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder
  • Insect pest update – Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist and Pat Beauzay, NDSU research specialist
  • Hard red spring wheat update – Andrew Green, NDSU hard red spring wheat breeder
  • Update on current small-grain diseases and corn disease research – Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension small-grains plant pathologist
  • Update on economically important diseases in soybeans – Sam Markell, NDSU Extension plant pathologist
  • Weed control update – Joseph Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist and Kirk Howatt, NDSU weed scientist
  • Discussion on IoT (internet of things) and uses in farming operations – Leon Schumacher, NDSU Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering department chair
  • Update on North Dakota Crop Improvement and Seed Association (NDCISA) varieties – Chad Anderson, NDCISA executive director

Following the field tour, a meal will be served by NDSU’s Carnivore Catering.
For more information, visit the Agronomy Seed Farm’s event page at ndsu.ag/ASFfieldday .

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
JSSP Bus News
Business
Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown
1d ago
Oakes field day.jpg
Business
NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Applications sought for fall JSDC Internship Reimbursement Program
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media