Business

NDSU Central Grasslands Research Extension Center Field Day set for July 10

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

CGREC field day 23.jpg
Visitors learn about the impacts of different grazing treatments on the plant community at the 2022 NDSU Central Grasslands Research Extension Center Field Day.
Contributed / NDSU
July 03, 2023 at 8:24 AM

Field day at North Dakota State University’s Central Grasslands Research Extension Center is set for July 10. NDSU research scientists and Extension specialists will highlight their work and programs. Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for agricultural affairs, will attend the field day.

The field day will focus on research projects that assess impacts of livestock grazing practices on conservation in the morning and new technologies in managing livestock and cropland in the afternoon. The event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS

The research tour of rangeland plants and wildlife will begin at 10 a.m. and includes meadowlarks, bumble bees, frogs and more. Topics include:

  • How to capture a meadowlark to assess habitat selection.
  • Bumble bee habitat and how to manage rangelands to enhance pollinator species.
  • How to capture amphibians for climate-smart research.
  • Assessment of the mechanisms of Kentucky bluegrass and smooth brome and ways to control their spread and impact on rangelands.

The event includes a free Germans from Russia homemade meal from noon to 1 p.m. The menu features fleischkiegla, strudels, coleslaw, potato salad and kuchen bars.
The afternoon tour will begin at 1. Research projects and Extension program topics include:

  • Using virtual fencing for managing cows.
  • Grazing winter rye to enhance soybean production.
  • TeCowKnowology: Pairing EID tags and record-keeping systems and precision animal health.

Coffee and donuts will be served from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The field day concludes at 3 p.m.
NDSU Central Grasslands Research Extension Center is located at 4824 48th Ave. SE, 6 miles northwest of Streeter, N.D.

For more information, visit ndsu.ag/cgrec-field-day or contact Sandi Dewald at 701-424-3606 or sandi.dewald@ndsu.edu .

