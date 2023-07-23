Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3

The event is free.

Oakes field day.jpg
Michael Wunsch, plant pathologist at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center, addresses tour participants at a past Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day.<br/>
Contributed / NDSU
July 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM

North Dakota State University’s Oakes Irrigation Research Site will host its annual field day on Thursday, Aug. 3. Field day participants will tour the site and learn about select research being conducted this season.

The tour begins at 9 a.m. with a groundbreaking ceremony for a headquarters building following the tour at 11:15 a.m.

Field day topics include:

  • Potato breeding and new variety update
  • Soybean foliar disease concerns
  • White mold management in soybeans
  • Dry bean variety update
  • Spray quality for herbicide applications

A free lunch for attendees will follow the tour and groundbreaking.
The Oakes Irrigation Research Site is a substation of the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. It is located 4 1/2 miles south of Oakes on U.S. Highway 1 S.

For more information, visit ndsu.ag/oakes-field-day or contact Mike Ostlie at 218-791-8912 or mike.ostlie@ndsu.edu .

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
JSSP Bus News
Business
Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Applications sought for fall JSDC Internship Reimbursement Program
2d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Hugo’s Family Marketplace launches MDA Make Your Move campaign
2d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media