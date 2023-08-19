NDSU Row Crop Tour set for Aug. 31 at Carrington

Farmers, crop advisers and agricultural industry representatives are invited to view field research trials and receive production recommendations on corn, soybean and dry beans during the annual row crop field tour on Thursday, Aug. 31, at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. with educational exhibits and refreshments. The tour begins promptly at 4:30 and includes:

Field and silage corn updates

Dry bean variety performance

Rhizobia bacteria for nitrogen production with soybean and dry bean

White mold management in soybean and dry bean

Cover crop management in soybean and dry bean

Tour speakers include NDSU agronomists Greg Endres, Mike Ostlie and Kristin Simons; NDSU plant pathologists Michael Wunsch and Sam Markell; NDSU dry bean breeder Juan Osorno; and NDSU microbiologist Barney Geddes.

A supper sponsored by North Dakota commodity organizations will follow the tour.

Continuing education credits in crop and pest management will be available for certified crop advisers participating in the event.

For more information about the tour, visit ndsu.ag/row-crop-tour or call the Carrington center at 701-652-2951.

