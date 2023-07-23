Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – Gate City Bank is partnering with the City of Jamestown to offer the bank’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which is designed to revitalize mature neighborhoods by helping homeowners make repairs and upgrades at a low-interest rate.

“This innovative program is an incredible opportunity for local residents,” said Tom Blackmore, building inspector for the City of Jamestown. “It covers updates that will increase the value and functionality of homes while improving our local neighborhoods.”

Qualifying projects range from patio additions and new garages to safety repairs like furnace replacements and accessibility adjustments. Funds may also be used to address code and structural corrections, energy improvements and general property upgrades.

A total of $1 million has been allocated for the program, which features:

• Rates as low as 3.01% APR (Terms and conditions may apply. A $50,000 home equity loan at a 3.00% interest rate for 120 monthly payments of $482.92 will have a 3.01% annual percentage rate.)

• 10-year or 15-year options

• $10,000-$100,000 projects

“We truly care about creating a better way of life for our customers, communities and fellow team members,” said Norm Clark, senior vice president of retail banking at Gate City Bank. “We’re very excited for this new partnership with Jamestown!”

Applications must be received on or before Oct. 31, 2023. This program is available to owner-occupied, single-family residences that are at least 30 years old, located within city limits and have an assessed value of less than $325,000. Participants must be current on property tax, special assessment and utility obligations, and each project is subject to credit qualification and a home evaluation.

Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available. To apply or receive more information, contact Blackmore at 701-252-5900 or TBlackmore@JamestownND.gov.