Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown

Gate City Bank is partnering with the City of Jamestown to offer the bank's program.

JSSP Bus News
July 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM

JAMESTOWN – Gate City Bank is partnering with the City of Jamestown to offer the bank’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which is designed to revitalize mature neighborhoods by helping homeowners make repairs and upgrades at a low-interest rate.

“This innovative program is an incredible opportunity for local residents,” said Tom Blackmore, building inspector for the City of Jamestown. “It covers updates that will increase the value and functionality of homes while improving our local neighborhoods.”

Qualifying projects range from patio additions and new garages to safety repairs like furnace replacements and accessibility adjustments. Funds may also be used to address code and structural corrections, energy improvements and general property upgrades.

A total of $1 million has been allocated for the program, which features:

• Rates as low as 3.01% APR (Terms and conditions may apply. A $50,000 home equity loan at a 3.00% interest rate for 120 monthly payments of $482.92 will have a 3.01% annual percentage rate.)

ADVERTISEMENT

• 10-year or 15-year options

• $10,000-$100,000 projects

“We truly care about creating a better way of life for our customers, communities and fellow team members,” said Norm Clark, senior vice president of retail banking at Gate City Bank. “We’re very excited for this new partnership with Jamestown!”

MORE BUSINESS NEWS

Applications must be received on or before Oct. 31, 2023. This program is available to owner-occupied, single-family residences that are at least 30 years old, located within city limits and have an assessed value of less than $325,000. Participants must be current on property tax, special assessment and utility obligations, and each project is subject to credit qualification and a home evaluation.

Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available. To apply or receive more information, contact Blackmore at 701-252-5900 or TBlackmore@JamestownND.gov.

What To Read Next
Oakes field day.jpg
Business
NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Hugo’s Family Marketplace launches MDA Make Your Move campaign
2d ago
ECO Sanitation.jpg
Business
ECO Sanitation providing service to surrounding areas of Jamestown
3d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media