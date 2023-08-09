Nordgaard recognized by Jamestown chamber for customer service

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented a Customer Service Award for August to Les Nordgaard, employed by James River Transit. Nordgaard was nominated for his help in transporting a woman from Bismarck to SMP Health - Ave Maria. The chamber honors individuals who exceed customers’ requirements or expectations. Customer Service Award nomination forms are available at the chamber office and on its website at www.jamestownchamber.com or call 252-4830.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce