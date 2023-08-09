Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Nordgaard recognized by Jamestown chamber for customer service

He received the August Customer Service Award.

Les Nordgaard.jpg
The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented a Customer Service Award for August to Les Nordgaard, employed by James River Transit. Nordgaard was nominated for his help in transporting a woman from Bismarck to SMP Health - Ave Maria. The chamber honors individuals who exceed customers’ requirements or expectations. Customer Service Award nomination forms are available at the chamber office and on its website at www.jamestownchamber.com or call 252-4830.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
Today at 2:34 PM

What To Read Next
Danielle Rowell
Business
Gate City Bank in Jamestown promotes Rowell
2h ago
A woman kneeling behind a box of sheep wool and bag of alpaca roving.
Business
Construction starts at Larsgaard Wool Mill
1d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Bale grazing.jpg
Business
Now is the time to think ahead for fall bale grazing
3d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
painting the downtown 080823.jpg
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
21h ago
William Gackle.jpg
News
Kulm man remembered for community service and music
8h ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
VeteransReunited.jpg
Fargo
3 Air Force veterans reunite in Fargo after 45 years
15h ago
 · 
By  Riley Swenson
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13