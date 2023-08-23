North Dakota driver's license offices closing Aug. 29-30 for training

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will close all driver's license offices Aug. 29-30 for employee training.

All motor vehicle offices will remain open during regular business hours.

“We know that closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but we are expecting minimum service disruption,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety. “Our online services, kiosks and mobile app will be available and are great options to complete most transactions.”

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule appointments to avoid scheduled service disruptions.

For a complete list of NDDOT office locations or to schedule an appointment visit dot.nd.gov .

