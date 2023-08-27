6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northern Plains Electric Cooperative donates $50K to new Rugby medical center

The funds will be used toward the construction of a new health care center.

Northern Plains donation.jpg
From left, Seth Syverson, Northern Plains Electric Cooperative general manager, presents the first of five $10,000 donations to Erik Christenson, Heart of America Medical Center CEO.
Contributed / Northern Plains Electric Cooperative
Today at 12:59 PM

CANDO, N.D. – Northern Plains Electric Cooperative board of directors approved a $50,000 donation to the Good Samaritan Hospital Association in Rugby, North Dakota.

The donation, which will be distributed at $10,000 a year for five years, will be used toward the construction of a new health care center that will replace the current critical access hospital and medical facility which provides care and services as the Heart of America Medical Center.

The new facility will include a critical access hospital, emergency room, procedure suite, imaging, lab, pharmacy and business office. The hospital will provide for 25 beds, of which six will be acute care beds, one observation bed, and 18 wing beds to provide senior living space.

The facility will include a clinic area and allow for the continuation of medical services to Rugby and the surrounding communities. This project is estimated to benefit over 12,500 rural residents living in Pierce, Benson, McHenry and Rolette counties.

Northern Plains Electric Cooperative, one of 16 distribution electric cooperatives in North Dakota, is the largest geographically, serving 11,800 meters of 8,200 members on 6,600 miles of line in a 50-to-70-mile area from south of Jamestown to the Canadian border.

