'Ongoing battle': Mosquito counts remain high in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Mosquito counts in Jamestown have been consistently high this summer, according to Shaun Schafer, vector control officer for the city of Jamestown.

“It has been an ongoing battle that seems to never end,” he said. “This heat is not working in my favor.”

Schafer said the number of mosquitoes caught in the nine traps around the city of Jamestown has been high since May. Average counts of 10 or more mosquitoes trigger consideration of spraying for adult mosquitoes.

“When it gets unbearable to sit outside and the traps are above 10 we spray,” he said.

That has resulted in ground spraying Jamestown 13 times this summer. The spraying process usually starts at 9 p.m. with crews hoping to spray the entire city over two nights.

“It depends on the wind speed and the temperature,” Schafer said. “Sometimes we have to end early.”

The counts in the traps peaked at 68 in July prompting the city to authorize aerial spraying on July 12.

“That seemed to knock them down on the 13th but then it ramped back up,” Schafer said.

Aerial spraying costs the city of Jamestown about $24,000 for each application, according to Sarah Hellekson, city administrator.

Mosquito control efforts are funded by the Vector Control Program through a $1 monthly fee on each utility bill in Jamestown. The fund would also be used to fund any control of any other pests that might occur across the city of Jamestown. The fee generates about $96,000 per year in revenue.

“So far this year we’ve spent $64,966 on mosquito control,” Hellekson said. “We haven’t paid all of the aerial spraying bill. That will be after the August City Council meeting.”

The city of Jamestown paid a $12,000 retainer to the aerial spraying company at the beginning of the season. The other $12,000 will be paid in August along with any other bills accumulated by the mosquito control operations.

“The vector fund will be down substantially this year,” Hellekson said.

So far this summer, there have been no reported cases of West Nile virus in North Dakota, according to Kim Lee, director of nursing at Central Valley Health District.

“There have been a couple of pools in the state where it has been detected,” she said.

North Dakota Health Department officials gather mosquitoes in standing water around the state and test for West Nile. Samples taken near Grand Forks and Wahpeton have tested positive.

Lee said West Nile virus is the only mosquito-borne disease the state is testing for at this time.

“West Nile can turn into a whole gamut of health problems,” she said. “People who get it usually have long-term health effects.”

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache and body aches.

Lee said the peak risk of West Nile comes in the late summer and fall of the year.

Avoiding exposure is preferred to any available treatment, she said.

“Deet sprays and long-sleeved shirts,” she said. “Deet exposure is less of a concern than West Nile virus.”

Schafer said the city of Jamestown continues to spread larvicide in standing water to kill the insects before they hatch into biting adults. It will also spray for adults as indicated by counts in the traps.

Property owners can also help by dumping any standing water where mosquitoes can breed and applying Cutter or other yard sprays to their lawns.

“We are all in this together,” Schafer said. “We hope to see some decreasing numbers in the future.”

