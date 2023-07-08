Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Organic/sustainable agriculture tour set at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center

Several tours are being offered during the field day.

organic field tour 23.jpg
This year's organic/sustainable agriculture tour at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center field day will focus on regenerative soil health.
Contributed / NDSU
July 08, 2023 at 5:20 AM

Regenerative soil health in organic/sustainable agriculture is the focus of a tour being held during the North Dakota State University Carrington Research Extension Center’s (CREC) annual field day on July 18.

The organic/sustainable agriculture tour is one of several tours offered during the field day. The morning organic/sustainable agriculture tour’s theme is regenerative soils and the afternoon tour’s theme is local foods. Additional tours offered are agronomy, northern hardy fruit and beef production.

The center's 64th annual field day begins at 9 a.m. with registration, coffee and a welcome. The organic/sustainable agriculture tour will depart at 9:30 a.m. and continue until noon with lunch provided.

Topics and speakers for this year’s organic/sustainable agriculture program are:

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS

Morning tour:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Welcome – Lindy Berg and Jeff Gale, NDSU Extension agents and Sustainable Agriculture Research Education co-coordinators
  • Protecting the Soil Surface – Paul Debort, conservationist, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service
  • Diversity of Plants – Claire Keene, Extension agronomist, Department of Plant Science, NDSU
  • Value of Continuous Roots – Gale
  • Integrating Livestock (Manure) – Ezra Aberle, cropping systems research specialist, CREC
  • Minimize Soil Disturbance – Martin Goter, organic farmer, Woodworth, North Dakota, and president, Northern Plains Sustainable Ag Society

Afternoon tour:

  • Northern Hardy Fruits – Kathy Wiederholt, fruit project manager, CREC
  • Cider Making – Gretchen Merryweather, Sweetland Orchard, Webster, Minnesota
  • Local Foods and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture – Angie Oberg, local foods coordinator, North Dakota Department of Agriculture, Bismarck
  • North Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society Update – Krysti Mikkonen, executive director, Frederick, South Dakota

The CREC is 3.5 miles north of Carrington on U.S. Highway 281.
For more information about the organic/sustainable agriculture program, visit ndsu.ag/crec-field-day . Direct any further questions to Hoppe, Lindy Berg or Jeff Gale at 701-652-2951 or email at karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu , lindy.berg@ndsu.edu or jeff.gale@ndsu.edu

What To Read Next
JSSP Bus News
Business
Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown
1d ago
Oakes field day.jpg
Business
NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Applications sought for fall JSDC Internship Reimbursement Program
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media