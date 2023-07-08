Organic/sustainable agriculture tour set at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center

Regenerative soil health in organic/sustainable agriculture is the focus of a tour being held during the North Dakota State University Carrington Research Extension Center’s (CREC) annual field day on July 18.

The organic/sustainable agriculture tour is one of several tours offered during the field day. The morning organic/sustainable agriculture tour’s theme is regenerative soils and the afternoon tour’s theme is local foods. Additional tours offered are agronomy, northern hardy fruit and beef production.

The center's 64th annual field day begins at 9 a.m. with registration, coffee and a welcome. The organic/sustainable agriculture tour will depart at 9:30 a.m. and continue until noon with lunch provided.

Topics and speakers for this year’s organic/sustainable agriculture program are:

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS







Morning tour:



ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome – Lindy Berg and Jeff Gale, NDSU Extension agents and Sustainable Agriculture Research Education co-coordinators

Protecting the Soil Surface – Paul Debort, conservationist, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service

Diversity of Plants – Claire Keene, Extension agronomist, Department of Plant Science, NDSU

Value of Continuous Roots – Gale

Integrating Livestock (Manure) – Ezra Aberle, cropping systems research specialist, CREC

Minimize Soil Disturbance – Martin Goter, organic farmer, Woodworth, North Dakota, and president, Northern Plains Sustainable Ag Society

Afternoon tour:

Northern Hardy Fruits – Kathy Wiederholt, fruit project manager, CREC

Cider Making – Gretchen Merryweather, Sweetland Orchard, Webster, Minnesota

Local Foods and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture – Angie Oberg, local foods coordinator, North Dakota Department of Agriculture, Bismarck

North Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society Update – Krysti Mikkonen, executive director, Frederick, South Dakota

The CREC is 3.5 miles north of Carrington on U.S. Highway 281.

For more information about the organic/sustainable agriculture program, visit ndsu.ag/crec-field-day . Direct any further questions to Hoppe, Lindy Berg or Jeff Gale at 701-652-2951 or email at karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu , lindy.berg@ndsu.edu or jeff.gale@ndsu.edu