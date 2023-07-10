Podoll honored as Extension Master Gardener of the Year

Several Master Gardener volunteers were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener program awards ceremony.

The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food pantries and encourages pollinator conservation.

After completing 40 hours of class work, participants begin a two-year internship working toward becoming Certified Master Gardener volunteers by volunteering 48-hours as educators, citizen scientists and garden coordinators in cooperation with NDSU Extension. Remaining an active Master Gardener is achieved by meeting annual minimums for hours of volunteerism and continuing education.

Those honored at the awards program from the Jamestown area include Laurie Podoll of Jamestown, who was named Extension Master Gardener of the Year. She was also recognized as a member of the 200 Hour Service Club. Along with continuing education hours, Podoll volunteered 202.25 hours.

For more information on the NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program, visit ndsu.ag/mastergardener .

