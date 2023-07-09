Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Project Safe Send dates scheduled in Carrington, Napoleon

People may bring pesticides for safe disposal.

JSSP Government Events
July 09, 2023 at 12:03 PM

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and members of the general public should bring unusable pesticides to any of the 12 Project Safe Send collections in July.

The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

“If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials," Goehring said. "Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”

People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should preregister. No other preregistration is required. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted.

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS

To preregister, obtain plastic bags or for more information, contact Aubrey Sondrol at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or alsondrol@nd.gov .

The collections will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the North Dakota Department of Transportation facilities in Carrington on July 11 at 6739 Hwy 200, and on July 19 in Napoleon at 59 Broadway.

Collections are also scheduled in Rugby, Langdon, Larimore, Hettinger, Wyndmere, Casselton, Killdeer, Tioga, Minot and Underwood.

