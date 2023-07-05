Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Ribbon cutting celebrates 125th Stutsman County Fair

Jamestown Area Chamber groups recognize businesses.

Stutsman County Fair 23.jpg
The Chamber Young Professionals of Jamestown and the Chamber Ambassadors recently recognized the Stutsman County Fair for its 125th year with a ribbon cutting. Among those present were the fair board directors and the Stutsman County fair royalty. For more information, email www.jamestownchamber.com or call 701-252-4830.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
July 05, 2023 at 11:49 AM
What To Read Next
JSSP Bus News
Business
Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown
1d ago
Oakes field day.jpg
Business
NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Applications sought for fall JSDC Internship Reimbursement Program
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media