Rice, Hunt receive July Customer Service Award

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented a Customer Service Award for July to Brian Rice, left, and Joe Hunt with UPS. Rice was nominated for delivering packages inside a resident's garage and calling and meeting an individual if there's a delay. Hunt was nominated for waiting for a customer to deliver packages. Customer Service Award nomination forms are available at the chamber office and on its website at www.jamestownchamber.com or call 252-4830.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce