Business

Sheep producer education offered at Jamestown Ram Sale on Aug. 5

The program and sale will be at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

Ram Sale.jpg
NDSU Extension's sheep producer forum will help producers determine feeding, health and marketing strategy for 2023.
Contributed / NDSU
July 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM

North Dakota State University Extension will host an informational session from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jamestown Ram Sale hosted by the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association on Saturday, Aug. 5. The session includes a 2023 Lamb Outlook and Current Issues Forum.

Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist, and Karl Hoppe, NDSU livestock systems specialist will lead the discussion for the sheep producer forum.

“Our lamb industry has great promise with increased summer prices of feeder and fat lambs,” says Hoffman. “Determining your feeding, health and marketing plan capitalizes on your lamb crop efforts for 2023 and beyond.”

Sheep producers from North and South Dakota have consigned 40 rams and 40 ewes for this year’s sale. Preview of ram and ewe consignments is available beginning at 9 a.m. Numerous genetics, including Dorset, Columbia, Hampshire, Suffolks, Crossbreds and more will be offered for sale. Rams are yearlings and lambs, and breeding ewes will be sold either individually or as pens of three.

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS

The sale catalog is available at www.ndsheep.org . A lunch featuring lamb will be served at noon, and the sale begins at 1 p.m. at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds, north of Jamestown.

For more information about the sheep producer forum, visit ndsu.ag/sheep-forum or contact Hoffman at 970-222-7569. For more information about the sale, contact David Brown, sale committee chairman, at 701-840-7598.

