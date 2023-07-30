SMP Health - Ave Maria celebrates kitchen project

Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for SMP Health – Ave Maria at 501 19th St. NE to celebrate the completion of its kitchen renovation project. The project replaced equipment used for nearly 60 years. The new kitchen layout, improvements and equipment will help staff serve and prepare upward of 150,000 meals a year. For more information on ribbon cuttings, contact Emily Bivens by emailing director@jamestownchamber.com or call the chamber at 701-252-4830.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce