T&K Pediatric Services offering behavioral health services for children up to age 8

JAMESTOWN — T & K Pediatric Services announces that the pediatric therapy clinic has added behavioral health services for children up to age 8. It will take older children up to age 12 if they are part of a family unit with younger children.

At this time, families needing mental health services for young children are traveling outside of the Jamestown area to get services, T & K Pediatric Services said.

The behavioral health services will offer a range of services to support the mental and emotional health of children. Licensed behavioral health professionals will offer assessments, therapy and counseling services to help children cope with a range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, behavioral issues and more. Mental health issues can have a significant impact on a child's physical health, academic performance and overall well-being.

Behavioral health therapy will implement components from play therapy, art therapy, sand play therapy

and traditional talk therapy. Several different types of services are offered at various times based on the

needs of the child and the family unit. Services include:



Individual therapy: A child is seen to address individual symptoms/presenting problems. Parents/caregivers are included at the end of these sessions to broadly discuss what took place during the therapy session.



Family therapy: Parents or other family members are included in family therapy sessions. Parenting concerns and attachment may also be addressed in family therapy.

Group Therapy: At times, groups may be offered. Groups may be tailored toward the children while different groups are tailored toward parents/caregivers.



Physician referrals are welcome.

Anyone with questions or who would like to learn more about the behavioral health services may all 701-252-6066.