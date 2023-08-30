Terese Carter joins staff of NDSU Extension Stutsman County

Terese Carter has joined North Dakota State University Extension as an administrative assistant in Stutsman County.

In this role, she will support the NDSU Extension agents and programs in Stutsman County, providing administrative support for the office and the 4-H program.

Terese Carter Contributed / Terese Carter

“I love new challenges and multi-tasking and am excited to be part of this amazing team,” Carter said. “I am excited to serve NDSU Extension and the community.”

MORE BUSINESS NEWS







Before coming to NDSU Extension, Carter worked as a 911 dispatcher for Stutsman County.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Valley City (North Dakota) State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter was born and raised in Jamestown.