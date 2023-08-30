6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Terese Carter joins staff of NDSU Extension Stutsman County

She is an administrative assistant in her new position.

JSSP Bus News
Today at 12:51 PM

Terese Carter has joined North Dakota State University Extension as an administrative assistant in Stutsman County.

In this role, she will support the NDSU Extension agents and programs in Stutsman County, providing administrative support for the office and the 4-H program.

Terese Carter
“I love new challenges and multi-tasking and am excited to be part of this amazing team,” Carter said. “I am excited to serve NDSU Extension and the community.”

Before coming to NDSU Extension, Carter worked as a 911 dispatcher for Stutsman County.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Valley City (North Dakota) State University.

Carter was born and raised in Jamestown.

