Trevino joins staff of First Community Credit Union in Jamestown

First Community Credit Union recently hired Trish Trevino to serve on the collections/centralized underwriter team. She will be working at the Jamestown Administration Office, located at 111 9th St. SW.

The main goal for the team is to evaluate and analyze an applicant’s credit, assume the risks of FCCU’s assets by controlling delinquent loan accounts, collecting delinquent loan payments and recovering any collateral.

Trevino, from Frostproof, Florida, has had extensive experience with customer service, credit unions

and collections. She worked as a retail manager for a home furnishings store from 2001 to 2021, and then moved to Colorado to work as a loan officer and teller for Canvas Credit Union until May 2023.

