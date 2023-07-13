Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

UPS named July Business of the Month

Jamestown Area Chamber groups recognize businesses.

JSSP Bus News
July 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM
071323.N.JS.BusinessoftheMonthUPS.jpg
The UPS was named the July Business of the Month Award recipient. The nomination noted the UPS employees have "exceptional" customer service. UPS is located at 2610 3rd Ave. SW and can be reached by calling (888) 742-5877. The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce honors businesses that provide superior customer service, exhibit community spirit and provide a positive economic impact on the community. This award provides a plaque and a recognition banner for the month. Nomination forms are available at the chamber office and www.jamestownchamber.com.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce

