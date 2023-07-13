UPS named July Business of the Month

The UPS was named the July Business of the Month Award recipient. The nomination noted the UPS employees have "exceptional" customer service. UPS is located at 2610 3rd Ave. SW and can be reached by calling (888) 742-5877. The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce honors businesses that provide superior customer service, exhibit community spirit and provide a positive economic impact on the community. This award provides a plaque and a recognition banner for the month. Nomination forms are available at the chamber office and www.jamestownchamber.com.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce