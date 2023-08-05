Vandeberghe exhibits champion bred and owned carcass steer at Angus show

Alexis Vandeberghe of Cleveland, N.D., recently earned honors in the National Junior Angus Show carcass steer contest.

The 2023 National Junior Angus Show carcass steer contest teaches youth feeding to finish.

The carcass contest allows for a shift in perspective at the NJAS. Instead of leading the animal into the show ring, they lead steers onto a truck to be harvested. In the days following, the steers are evaluated, graded and their carcass data is reported.

Twenty-seven entries from eight states competed in the 2023 carcass contest in Grand Island, Nebraska. The top-ranking steers were announced at the NJAS awards ceremony on July 7.

“This contest gives youth exhibitors a look at the final product and outcome of their toils and their breeding in many cases,” said Paul Dykstra, director of supply management and analysis for the Certified Angus Beef brand. “They understand more about the drivers of quality, final premiums and discounts. They also see how the production side results in a carcass cutout value that differs based on the quality and attributes of one’s cattle.”

The champion bred and owned carcass steer was exhibited by Vandeberghe. Her steer graded choice with a yield grade of 3.6. The steer had a 10.4 sq. in. ribeye area, a 768-pound hot carcass weight, and earned the CAB brand designation. Vandeberghe received a $23 cwt. grid premium.

The top steer exhibitors were awarded contest premiums beyond their carcass premiums. Contestants also received carcass data in return to make improvements in their selection decisions, creating teachable moments for the membership and fostering the future of the beef industry.

Cash awards presented to exhibitors placing 1st-50th were made possible by the Briarwood Angus Farms/Curtis and Ann Long NJAS Carcass Contest Endowment Fund. Dr. Curtis Long and his late wife, Ann Long, placed significance on the value of pertinent carcass information. Their endowment fund will permanently support the NJAS Carcass Contest.

Exhibitors who presented carcasses that met CAB standards received an additional 25 percent in premiums. It was the Longs’ hope that due to this permanent endowment, Angus youth would develop a better understanding of the economic benefits derived from producing outstanding beef carcasses.