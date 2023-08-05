Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Vendors and crafters sought for September New Rockford event

The Central North Dakota Steam Threshers Reunion is Sept. 15-17

JSSP Bus News
Today at 6:47 AM

The Central North Dakota Steam Threshers Reunion is seeking crafters and vendors for the 65th annual three-day event on Sept. 15-17 in New Rockford, N.D.

The indoor craft and vendor show and sale is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17. Each approximate 8-foot-by-10-foot space is $25 with tables and chairs provided as needed. Gate admission and camping fees are extra.

In addition to the craft and vendor show and sale, other events are planned for the reunion including a daily parade, musical entertainment, tractor pull, toy show, threshermen's breakfast, outdoor flea market, all faiths worship service, kids pedal pull and tractor driving and sawmill and threshing demonstrations. An outdoor dance featuring Kissing Company will be from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday with beer gardens opening at 6 pm. Food vendors are also available.

Craft and vendors show and sale registrations will be accepted until Sept. 5. Contact Lori Jury at 701-490-1034 or 701-845-1558 or email to cndstr@yahoo.com to request a registration form and admission passes.

Camping is available on the grounds with 30 amp hookups, water and electricity. Reservations can be made to 701-552-2744 or cndstr@yahoo.com.

