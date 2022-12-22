Get 3 months just 99¢/month
FIRST COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION
Business
Trevino joins staff of First Community Credit Union in Jamestown
She has previous experience at credit unions.
Business
First Community Credit Union receives awards
The awards were presented in Fargo.
May 31
Community
Fraud seminar planned at First Community Credit Union
The event is free to attend.
May 12
Community
First Community Credit Union donates to Great Plains Food Bank
Members selected the charity for the first quarter.
May 3
Latest Headlines
Business
Sebastian promoted by First Community Credit Union in Jamestown
She joined the staff of the credit union in 2020.
Mar 22
Business
Thrift chosen First Community Credit Union Volunteer of the Year
Amanda Thrift volunteered more than 170 hours in 2022.
Jan 24
Business
First Community Credit Union is January Business of the Month
The nomination included several reasons to select FCCU.
Jan 18
Business
First Community Credit Union promotes Harrington
She works at the administration building of FCCU in Jamestown.
Jan 4
Business
Haas, Morlock join staff of First Community Credit Union
Both are natives of the Jamestown area.
Dec 22, 2022
Business
Waldo joins First Community Credit Union
She is the new facilities coordinator.
Nov 3, 2022
Business
Walters signs NIL contract with First Community Credit Union
He will promote FCCU's products and services.
Oct 26, 2022
Business
First Community Credit Union announces hires, promotions
Two people were hired and two were promoted.
Oct 2, 2022
Business
First Community Credit Union hires Allen
She will be located at the administration office in Jamestown.
Aug 14, 2022
