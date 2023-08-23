Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

101 people donate blood at drive held at North Dakota Farmers Union

A blood drive was held for Vitalant.

JSSP Blood Drive
Today at 6:05 AM

JAMESTOWN — A total of 111 individuals volunteered to donate blood, and 101 individuals were able to donate at the July 18-19 drive for Vitalant at the North Dakota Farmers Union State Office.

The drive collected 125 units of blood products for patients in need.

Twenty-one donors gave Power Red Cells, where two units of red blood cells are collected while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution to the donor.

Vitalant expressed its gratitude to Michelle Watne, who coordinated the drive, Jamestown Kiwanis which sponsored the blood drive, and NDFU State Office, which provided the location, as well as Sharon Caine, who assisted with the drive.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for Aug. 23-24, 2023
15m ago
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Public input meeting set on U.S. Highway 52 project at Jamestown
19h ago
JSSP Births
Community
Births reported Aug. 22, 2023
22h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
jhs girls golf lefevre 081523.jpg
Prep
Blue Jays Roundup: Golf completes meets No. 3 and 4
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Georgia man pleads guilty to conspiracy to smuggle humans across U.S.-Canada border
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Dazechnae Willis dob Jan. 20, 1993
North Dakota
Charges dismissed in North Dakota highway attempted murder case
1d ago
 · 
By  Blake Nicholson / The Bismarck Tribune
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13