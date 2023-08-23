101 people donate blood at drive held at North Dakota Farmers Union

JAMESTOWN — A total of 111 individuals volunteered to donate blood, and 101 individuals were able to donate at the July 18-19 drive for Vitalant at the North Dakota Farmers Union State Office.

The drive collected 125 units of blood products for patients in need.

Twenty-one donors gave Power Red Cells, where two units of red blood cells are collected while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution to the donor.

Vitalant expressed its gratitude to Michelle Watne, who coordinated the drive, Jamestown Kiwanis which sponsored the blood drive, and NDFU State Office, which provided the location, as well as Sharon Caine, who assisted with the drive.

Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region.