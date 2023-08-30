6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 30

Community

34 people donate at Collins Aerospace blood drive

A blood drive was held for Vitalant.

JSSP Blood Drive
Today at 7:28 AM

JAMESTOWN – Collins Aerospace hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on Aug. 8 at Collins Aerospace which helped collect a total of 46 units of blood products for patients in need.

Thirty-nine individuals volunteered to donate blood, and 34 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Aug. 8. Ten donors also gave Power Red Cells, where two units of red blood cells are collected while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution to the donor. Five people volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed its gratitude to Sarah Jenson and Justina Enzminger, who co-coordinated the drive;
Collins Aerospace, which sponsored the blood drive and provided the location, as well as Shirley Flieth, who assisted from the Jamestown Volunteer Center.

Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region.

