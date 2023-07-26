Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
38 donate at recent Jamestown blood drive

A blood drive was held for Vitalant.

JSSP Blood Drive
Today at 7:32 AM

JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota State Hospital and James River Correctional Center hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on July 10 at the State Hospital which collected 46 units of blood products for patients in need.

Forty-four individuals volunteered to donate blood, and 38 individuals were able to successfully donate. Eight donors gave Power Red Cells, where two units of red blood cells are collected while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution to the donor.

Vitalant expressed its gratitude to Cindy Gee, who coordinated the drive, the NDSH Wellness Committee which sponsored the blood drive, the NDSH which provided the location, as well as Tanesha Roerich, who assisted with the drive.

