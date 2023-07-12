40th annual Guelph-Ludden Turkey BBQ is July 16

The small towns of Guelph and Ludden are preparing for the 40th annual Guelph-Ludden Turkey BBQ. Ludden celebrated its centennial in 1982, and in 1983 the two communities combined forces to host a Turkey BBQ event to

celebrate Guelph’s Centennial.

The annual Turkey BBQ has become a family fun day event featuring various activities throughout the years. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, July 16, at the Guelph (North Dakota) Community Center. Serving for the meal will begin at 11:30 a.m., and guests will enjoy seating in the air-conditioned gym. Homemade pie and ice cream will also be available for sale.

Car/truck/tractor lovers may register their favorite vehicles at the annual “Shine and Show” event, beginning at 11 a.m. There is no charge for registration. Call Brent Rall, Chuck’s Body Shop, Ludden, with questions.

The Guelph Community Band will perform its annual concert in the gym at 12:15 p.m. Any interested players should report to the stage at noon.

A veterans display will honor area veterans who have served our country. Contact Rose Sell at rrsell@gmail.com to

submit a veteran’s write-up and photo for the display.

A large variety of silent auction items/baskets will be on display at the Turkey BBQ.

Photos of the online auction items will be available on www.32auctions.com/guelph2023. Bidding will open at noon on Friday, July 14, and end at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Those visiting Guelph are encouraged to browse the four museum rooms that contain area history. Shoppers may purchase “Off the Shuelph” refurbished, antique, rustic, and garden items that can be found throughout the old school building.

