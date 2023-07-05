39 donate at Stutsman Harley-Davidson blood drive

A blood drive for Vitalant was conducted on June 19 at Stutsman Harley-Davidson in Jamestown, and 48 units of blood products were collected.

Forty-eight individuals volunteered to donate blood, and 39 individuals were able to donate at the drive. six donors gave Power Red Cells, where two units of red blood cells are collected while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution to the donor.

One person volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed its gratitude to Marla Wegner, who coordinated the drive, the Jamestown Harley Owners Group which sponsored the blood drive, and Stutsman Harley-Davidson, which provided the location, as well as others who assisted with the drive: Noreen Andersen, Jan Wiese, Darlene Michel, Faye Heupel, and Kris Bergquist.

Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region.