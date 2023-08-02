Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Activity season tickets available for Jamestown High Schools events

Individual tickets can be purchased at the door.

JSSP School News
Today at 6:24 AM

Jamestown High School is now selling activity season tickets for drama productions and all home sporting events except for the holiday tournaments and play-off tournaments. The tickets can be purchased at the high school office, the Central Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE, or by contacting the activity director.

Activity tickets, which include football, basketball, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, soccer, swimming, track, volleyball, softball and drama, are sold at a cost of $30 for students, $60 for adults and $150 for a family pass.

A change for this year is that Family Activity Tickets for Jamestown Public Schools will need to be ordered in advance. Family Activity Tickets ordered Monday through Wednesday can be picked up on Friday. Orders placed on Thursday and Friday can be picked up the following Wednesday.

Tickets for individual events can be purchased at the door. The cost is $4 for students, $6 for adults and $4 for college students with College ID.

Anyone 65 years of age or older may obtain a Golden Age Activity ticket at no charge at the Central Office, located at 207 2nd Ave. SE. Lifetime passes issued before 1996 are still valid.

The district does not sell individual sport or activity season tickets.

